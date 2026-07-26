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Multiple shooting victims reported at Seattle Center festival, police say

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today at 6:51 PM
Published 7:22 PM

By Julianna Bragg, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people were shot Sunday night at a food festival at a Seattle arena, just a block from the city’s iconic Space Needle, police said.

“More information to come,” officials said in a statement on X. “Please avoid the area.”

Harborview Medical Center told CNN it will be receiving people injured from the event at the Seattle Center.

The Seattle Center was hosting its annual Bite of Seattle festival this weekend, featuring hundreds of local vendors and live music performances.

Two witnesses attending the festival told CNN affiliate KOMO they heard “seven to eight shots” inside the venue, adding people were running “everywhere.”

Following reports of the shooting, the Seattle Center Monorail announced it would be closed the remainder of the day and would resume operations Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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