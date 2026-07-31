Officials release Nancy Guthrie ransom note and grim follow up letter in hopes someone recognizes writing patterns

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly six months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, investigators released the full contents of a ransom note and a follow up investigators believe may contain clues that someone familiar with the alleged kidnappers may recognize.

Law enforcement is urging the public to look at the linguistic patterns of the notes.

Authorities said the messages feature “distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology” that reflect the writer’s unique style that people who knew them could recognize. The notes could also provide insight into the author’s mindset, motives and how their tone changed over time — and provide a new lead that could help bring authorities closer to finding Guthrie.

CNN has reached out to a Guthrie family spokesperson for comment on the release of the notes.

The first, a ransom note sent a day after her disappearance, came from someone who claimed they have her, and that “she is safe but scared” and would not be released until payment, $4 million USD in bitcoin, is received, according to the full messages released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Phoenix Field Office on Friday.

“We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days,” they wrote in the note addressed to her daughter, NBC “Today” show anchor, Savannah Guthrie.

“If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

The second note, sent on February 6, was directed to the “Guthrie Family” and claimed Nancy Guthrie had died.

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition,” the note read. “We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

CNN and local news outlets initially agreed to a request by law enforcement and the Guthrie family to hold off on reporting the contents of either note so any future communications with kidnappers could be authenticated, CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said.

Officials seek help identifying the author of the notes

Guthrie, 84, did not have her phone or essential medication when she disappeared from her home in the early morning hours of February 1.

For six months, investigators have chased leads that appeared to offer hope including video evidence and thousands of tips, but each day has ended without the result her family desperately wants: bringing her home.

Investigators have also continued to pursue forensic leads in the case, including DNA evidence, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. Hair found inside Guthrie’s home has been tested but does not point to a suspect in the investigation into her abduction, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department told CNN Thursday.

Investigators believe that someone who knows or has interacted with the writer of the notes — including a friend, family member, coworker, classmate or acquaintance — may have information that could help identify the person responsible.

On February 10, the FBI released images and videos showing a masked person outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance and another time before her disappearance. Investigators are now urging members of the public to consider whether someone they know displayed unusual behavior around the time of Guthrie’s disappearance and those videos, according to the Friday press release.

Unusual behavior could include: changes in mood or appearance, unexplained injuries, disruptions to their normal routine, sudden departures from the area around her disappearance, cleaning or repairing their vehicle, or an unusual interest — or lack of interest — in Guthrie’s neighborhood or the investigation.

Authorities acknowledged that some people with information may have chosen to stay silent because of personal relationships, safety concerns or fear of damaging their reputation, and are urging them to come forward.

“Relationships and loyalties change over time,” the sheriff’s department said.

Throughout the search, Guthrie’s children have repeatedly shared on social media emotional video messages to the people responsible, pleading with them to bring their mother home.

In her latest message on July 27, Savannah Guthrie said her family remained “in agony” and described their situation as “a nightmare that will not end.”

“We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts,” she said. “The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I’m asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now, make the right choice, help us find her, tell us where to look for her.”

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Devon Sayers, Bonney Kapp, Brian Stelter, Julianna Bragg and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.