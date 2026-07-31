Sheriff’s department releases Guthrie kidnapping notes in hopes of generating new leads

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

(CNN) — Nearly six months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, investigators released the full contents of a ransom note and a follow up investigators believe may contain clues that someone familiar with the alleged kidnappers may recognize.

Law enforcement is urging the public to look at the linguistic patterns of the notes.

Authorities said the messages feature “distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology” that reflect the writer’s unique style that people who knew them could recognize. The notes could also provide insight into the author’s mindset, motives and how their tone changed over time — and provide a new lead that could help bring authorities closer to finding Guthrie.

The first note, sent a day after her disappearance, came from someone who claimed they have her, and that “she is safe but scared” and would not be released until payment, $4 million USD in bitcoin, is received, according to the full messages released by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Phoenix Field Office on Friday.

“We will be holding her for a maximum of 7 days,” they wrote in the note addressed to NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“If payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5PM, she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands. It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible. You will not be able to contact me from here on out, there will be no negotiation. Do not play games, law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

The second note, sent on February 6, was directed to the “Guthrie Family” and claimed that Guthrie had died.

“We did not fully grasp the seriousness of her physical condition,” the note read. “We never intended to hurt her, that was not our intention. She perished shortly after she was taken. We believe it was heart related. She is buried in nature now. Nothing you could have done could have changed the outcome. We want your family to know this and hope you all can find peace. We are truly sorry.”

Officials seek help identifying the author of the notes

Investigators believe that someone who knows or has interacted with the writer of these notes — including a friend, family member, coworker, classmate or acquaintance — may recognize their writing patterns and have information that could help identify the person responsible.

On February 10, the FBI released images and videos showing a masked person outside Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance and another time before her disappearance. Investigators are now urging members of the public to consider whether someone they know displayed unusual behavior around the time of Guthrie’s disappearance and those videos, according to the Friday press release.

Unusual behavior could include: changes in mood or appearance, unexplained injuries, disruptions to their normal routine, sudden departures from the area around her disappearance, cleaning or repairing their vehicle, or an unusual interest — or lack of interest — in Guthrie’s neighborhood or the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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