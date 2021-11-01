More than 100 world leaders will agree to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Leaders representing more than 85% of the world’s forests will commit on Tuesday to ending and reversing deforestation and land degradation by 2030, a British government statement says.

Among the nations taking part are Canada, Russia, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which are have significant tracts of forest.

Deforestation and forest degradation account for around 11% of the world’s carbon emissions.

The leaders will make the announcement at the COP26 climate talks, and commit £8.75 billion ($12bn) of public funds to protecting and restoring forests, alongside £5.3 billion ($7.2 billion) of private investment.

“Today, at COP26, leaders have signed a landmark agreement to protect and restore the earth’s forests,” Johnson will say, according to the statement. “These great teeming ecosystems — these cathedrals of nature – are the lungs of our planet. Forests support communities, livelihoods and food supply, and absorb the carbon we pump into the atmosphere. They are essential to our very survival.”

“With today’s unprecedented pledges, we will have a chance to end humanity’s long history as nature’s conqueror, and instead become its custodian.”

