May’s flower full moon will blossom in the sky this weekend

By Megan Marples and Ashley Strickland, CNN

May’s full moon, known as the flower moon, will blossom in the sky on Sunday night into Monday.

The moon will reach its peak at 12:15 a.m. ET on Monday, May 16, so it will appear at its roundest the evening of May 15, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The flower moon is named after the flowers that blossom this time of year in the Northern Hemisphere, The Old Farmer’s Almanac said.

The lunar event is also known as the full corn planting moon because May marks the end of winter’s frost, which allows farmers to plant their seeds.

The Abernaki people from Maine also reference the planting season by calling this full moon the field maker moon, according to Western Washington University. The Winnebago people in the Great Lakes region call it “hoeing-corn moon,” according to the university.

Vesak, a sacred day for Buddhists, corresponds with May’s full moon, according to the United Nations. The birth of Gautama Buddha, the moment he attained enlightenment and his death all took place on days of Vesak, according to the organization.

Stargazers will be in for a treat as the flower moon transforms into a scarlet color during the total lunar eclipse happening at the same time. A total lunar eclipse is when the sun and moon are on opposite sides of the Earth, which causes only a small amount of sunlight to reach the moon, according to NASA.

Most of the United States will have clear skies the evening of May 15 and into the next morning, said CNN meteorologist Monica Garrett.

“The exception will be in the Northeast where some rain will be moving through, keeping the sky cloudy,” she said.

There will also be some scattered showers across the coastal areas of Washington and Oregon, and clouds across the Northern Rockies, Garrett said.

There will be seven more full moons in 2022, according to The Old Farmers’ Almanac:

• June 14: Strawberry moon

• July 13: Buck moon

• August 11: Sturgeon moon

• September 10: Harvest moon

• October 9: Hunter’s moon

• November 8: Beaver moon

• December 7: Cold moon

While these are the popularized names associated with the monthly full moons, the significance of each one may vary across Native American tribes.

Lunar and solar eclipses

There will be one more total lunar eclipse and a partial solar eclipse in 2022, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Partial solar eclipses occur when the moon passes in front of the sun but only blocks some of its light. Be sure to wear proper eclipse glasses to safely view solar eclipses, as the sun’s light can be damaging to the eye.

A partial solar eclipse on October 25 will be visible to those in Greenland, Iceland, Europe, northeastern Africa, the Middle East, western Asia, India and western China. Neither of the partial solar eclipses will be visible from North America.

A total lunar eclipse will also be on display for those in Asia, Australia, the Pacific, South America and North America on November 8 between 3:01 a.m. ET and 8:58 a.m. ET — but the moon will be setting for those in eastern regions of North America.

Meteor showers

Check out the remaining 11 showers that will peak in 2022:

• Southern delta Aquariids: July 29 to 30

• Alpha Capricornids: July 30 to 31

• Perseids: August 11 to 12

• Orionids: October 20 to 21

• Southern Taurids: November 4 to 5

• Northern Taurids: November 11 to 12

• Leonids: November 17 to 18

• Geminids: December 13 to 14

• Ursids: December 21 to 22

If you live in an urban area, you may want to drive to a place that isn’t littered with city lights to get the best view.

Find an open area with a wide view of the sky. Make sure you have a chair or blanket so you can look straight up. And give your eyes about 20 to 30 minutes — without looking at your phone or other electronics — to adjust to the darkness so the meteors will be easier to spot.

