Julia is now a Category 1 hurricane over Central America

By Gene Norman and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Tropical Storm Julia is now categorized as a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center on Saturday.

The storm is passing between San Andres and the Providencia islands and is moving west at 17 mph, the NHC said in a 7 p.m. ET update.

Hurricane Julia is expected to strengthen slightly before striking the Nicaraguan coast early Sunday, according to the NHC.

Along with hurricane-force winds, life-threatening rainfall of 6 to 10 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 15 inches, is possible in Nicaragua.

Those rainfall amounts could lead to landslides and flash flooding.

A Category 3 storm or higher is considered a major hurricane by the National Weather Service. Ian made landfall in South Carolina at the end of September as a Category 1 hurricane.

