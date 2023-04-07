Skip to Content
Ship carrying 20 tourists sinks in Honduras, search and rescue underway

By Gerardo Lemos, CNN

Search and rescue efforts are underway in Honduras after a ship carrying about 20 tourists sank, the Honduran Fire Department said.

No reports of deaths or injuries have been reported so far in the incident that took place in Playa la Cabaña, in the San Lorenzo area, the fire department added.

This is a developing story. More to come

