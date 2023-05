This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) — Turkey’s third-placed presidential election candidate, Sinan Ogan, on Monday backed frontrunner Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a boost ahead of the second-round vote.

