Children among eight injured in knife attack in southeast France, officials say

(CNN) — Children were among eight people injured Thursday in a knife attack in Annecy, in southeast France, local officials said.

A male suspect was detained in connection with the attack.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will travel to Annecy with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Thursday, according to the interior ministry.

French President Emmanuel Macron said “the nation is in shock,” following the attack.

“Absolute cowardice this morning in a park in Annecy. Children and an adult are between life and death. The nation is in shock. Our thoughts are with them, their families and the emergency services,” Macron tweeted.

Health Minister François Braun tweeted that his thoughts were with the victims of the knife attack. “All my thoughts go immediately to the people injured by an individual armed with a knife in Annecy, and to their loved ones,” Braun tweeted.

“I salute the rapid mobilization of the emergency services to take care of the victims, and notably the Urgent Medical Aid Service (SAMU).”

Lawmakers in the French National Assembly observed a minute’s silence for those injured in the attack.

