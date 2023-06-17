Ship carrying 120 catches fire off Philippines

By Lizzy Yee, CNN

(CNN) — A ship carrying 120 people has caught fire off the Philippine island of Bohol, the country’s coast guard said Sunday.

Videos shared by the Philippines Coast Guard show flames rising from the rear of the MV Esperanza Star, with billows of black smoke.

The coast guard said it has deployed its own vessels to fight the fire and rescue passengers.

“The Philippine Coast Guard is conducting firefighting and rescue operations in response to a maritime incident involving a passenger-cargo vessel, MV Esperanza Star, that caught on fire in the vicinity waters off Panglao, Bohol, on June 18,” the organization wrote in a social media post.

The ship was traveling between the Philippine islands of Siquijor and Bohol, according to the coast guard.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

