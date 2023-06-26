Prigozhin says he halted march to avoid Russian bloodshed in first comments since short-lived rebellion

By Mariya Knight and Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin released new audio on Monday explaining his decision to stop what he called a “march” on Moscow, in his first comments since the events sparked a crisis in Russia on Saturday.

Prigozhin claimed he wanted to avoid Russian bloodshed, and also said the march was a demonstration of protest, not an attempt to overturn power in the country.

“The purpose of the march was to prevent the destruction of PMC Wagner and to bring to justice those who, through their unprofessional actions, made a huge number of mistakes during the special military operation,” Prigozhin said in an audio message.

He was speaking after his troops seized control of a military base and moved in convoy towards Russia’s capital on Saturday, a remarkable and unexpected challenge that threatened Vladimir Putin’s grip on power.

The march was suddenly called off when a supposed deal was struck that would see Prigozhin move to Belarus.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.

