Brazil court has majority to bar Bolsonaro from public office for 8 years

By Julia Jones and Tara John, CNN

(CNN) — Brazil’s highest electoral court formed a majority Friday to ban former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro from running for office until 2030 on charges alleging that he abused his political power and misused public resources.

Four out of seven judges have voted to find the former president guilty. Two more judges are expected to announce their decision on Friday. A simple majority is needed to reach a verdict.

The charges stem from a meeting Bolsonaro held with ambassadors in July 2022, in which he spread false information about Brazil’s electoral system and brought its credibility into question, a strategy the former president used in his reelection campaign. The meeting was livestreamed by official television channels and on YouTube.

According to a report from Judge Benedito Gonçalves, the former president said in the meeting with ambassadors that the results of the 2022 elections might be compromised due to fraud, that voting machines changed voters’ choices to benefit his opponent in 2018, and that the Brazilian voting machines are not auditable, and also insinuated that electoral and judicial authorities were protecting “terrorists,” all claims denied by Brazil’s electoral authorities.

YouTube took down the livestream of the event for not complying with its fake news policy.

The case began with a lawsuit brought by Brazil’s Democratic Labor Party against both Bolsonaro and Walter Braga Netto, his running mate in the 2022 elections. The majority of judges voted to find Braga Netto not guilty.

Speaking to Brazilian radio station Itatiaia on Friday, Bolsonaro said he planned on appealing the decision.

