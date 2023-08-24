Skip to Content
Moscow court extends WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich’s pre-trial detention

By Sarah Dean and Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — A Moscow court has extended the pre-trial detention of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who had been arrested on espionage charges, by three months.

His pretrial detention has been extended until November 30, the press service of the Lefortovo Court said Thursday. It had been due to end on August 30.

Gershkovich has been detained in Russia since March following his arrest on charges that he, the WSJ, and the US government vehemently deny.

The US State Department has officially designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained in Russia. US President Joe Biden has also been blunt about Gershkovich’s arrest, urging Russia to “let him go.”

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

