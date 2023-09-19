Skip to Content
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to remain in detention after latest appeal is denied

Published 5:24 AM

By Anna Chernova, CNN

(CNN) — A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his pre-trial detention on espionage charges, according to Russian state media.

Russia’s main security service, the FSB, has accused Gershkovich of trying to obtain state secrets. He has been behind bars since March and, if convicted, faces up to 20 years in prison.

The journalist and his employer have vehemently denied the allegations.

This is a developing story. More details to come

