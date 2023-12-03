One dead, two injured in Paris knife and hammer attack near Eiffel Tower

By Chris Liakos, Heather Chen and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

Paris (CNN) — French police have arrested a man suspected of killing one person and injuring two others in a knife and hammer attack in central Paris.

The attack took place at Bir Hakeim, near the Eiffel Tower, France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene on Saturday night.

He said that the man arrested was a French citizen previously known to intelligence services.

One man – a German tourist born in the Philippines – was killed in the attack and two others sustained non-life threatening injuries, he added.

One of those wounded was a British national, the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said Sunday. The other was French, a spokeswoman for the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said.

One of the police officers responding to the scene used a taser to neutralize the attacker, Darmanin said. The suspect’s life is not at risk, he added.

“After his arrest, he said he could no longer bear to see Muslims dying in both Afghanistan and Palestine,” Darmanin said.

Suspect was known to intelligence services

Addressing reporters, Darmanin said that the suspect was born in France in 1997 and had been sentenced to four years in prison back in 2016 for planning “violent action.”

The suspect was known to intelligence services for having “serious psychiatric disorders,” Darmanin added.

The minister said he had been told by police that the attacker had reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault.

According to a televised briefing by French anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard, the suspect had pledged allegiance to the group in a video posted on X, and had been required to receive treatment for psychiatric disorders following his release from prison in 2020, Ricard said.

Three people close to the suspect were also taken into custody on Sunday, the prosecutor’s office said.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne held a cabinet meeting on Sunday to review the country’s current security arrangements.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the incident a terror attack and said France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office would investigate.

“I send all my condolences to the family and loved ones of the German national who died this evening,” Macron wrote in a post on X in the early hours of Sunday.

He also thanked the French emergency services.

“The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office now will be responsible for shedding light on this matter so that justice can be done in the name of the French people,” Macron wrote.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “shocked” by the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the injured, families and friends of the victims. Once again, it is clear why we are resolutely standing up to hatred and terror,” Scholz wrote on X.

Videos taken at the scene showed police cars, ambulances and the Paris Fire Brigade arriving, with heavy traffic being diverted away. Numerous cordons were also set up.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

