Pope Francis presides over Easter Mass amid concerns over his health

(CNN) — Pope Francis presided over Easter Mass on Sunday amid renewed concerns over the health of the 87-year-old pontiff.

In his traditional Easter message, delivered in front of tens of thousands gathered at St. Peter’s Square, Francis addressed the conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, condemning war as an “absurdity.”

Francis had pulled out of Good Friday services at the last minute to “to preserve his health” for the rest of the weekend’s celebrations, according to the Vatican. The Pope had been leading Holy Week liturgies and, on Saturday, presided over Easter Vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Papal watchers have been closely monitoring the octogenarian’s well-being since last year, when he had an operation on his abdomen and was hospitalized with bronchitis.

The Pope has been hospitalized for tests in recent weeks. He has also relied on his aides to read out some of his speeches at times when he was suffering from colds, the flu or bouts of bronchitis.

During his address on Sunday, Francis reiterated his plea for an “immediate ceasefire” in Israel-Hamas war while also calling for “access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza” and the “prompt release of the hostages.”

With respect to the war in Ukraine, the pontiff said both sides should engage in a “general exchange of prisoners” and urged world leaders to “strengthening winds of

war.”

Children caught up in war, he said, had “forgotten how to smile.”

Francis also called for help for those suffering from “food insecurity and the effects of climate change” and asked all those with “political responsibilities” to stop the scourge of human trafficking.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

