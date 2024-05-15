Slovakia’s Prime Minister Fico shot after government meeting

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

(CNN) — Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot after a government meeting in Handlova, Slovakia’s state news agency TASR reported Wednesday, quoting deputy speaker of the Slovak Parliament Ľuboš Blaha.

Several shots were fired, according to TASR. Fico’s condition was not immediately known.

The town of Handlova where the shooting happened is about two hours’ drive from the capital Bratislava. The government was there for an off-site meeting.

Fico, a pro-Russian politician who won a third term as Slovakian prime minister last October, has blamed “Ukrainian Nazis and fascists” for provoking President Vladimir Putin into launching the invasion of Ukraine, repeating the false narrative Putin has used to justify his war.

While in opposition, Fico became a close ally of Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, especially when it came to criticism of the European Union.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

