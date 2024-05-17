Police shoot dead armed attacker trying to set fire to synagogue in Rouen

By Saskya Vandoorne, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Police shot dead an armed attacker trying to set fire to a synagogue in the northern French city of Rouen on Friday, according to a spokesman for the country’s interior ministry.

France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted his support for the police who intervened.

“Early this morning, police officers in Rouen killed an armed individual clearly intent on setting fire to the city’s synagogue. I congratulate them on their responsiveness and courage,” Darmanin said.

France has ramped up security measures at Jewish institutions in response to tensions around the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. Darmanin last month announced additional security at synagogues and Jewish schools.

“As Passover approaches and given the current international situation, I have told local officials to significantly step up security at places visited by our Jewish compatriots, especially with regards to synagogues and Jewish schools,” the minister wrote on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

