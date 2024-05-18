American therapist detained in Syria more than seven years ago has died

By Avery Lotz, CNN

(CNN) — Majd Kamalmaz, an American man detained in Syria more than seven years ago, has died, according to a statement from the Bring Our Families Home Campaign (BoFH).

“Tragically, he did not survive the brutal conditions of the prisons, enduring seven long years without a case, trial or any form of communication with his family,” read a statement from Jonathan Franks, spokesperson for BoFH, a group that campaigns on behalf of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas.

“He was a kindhearted, loving and caring person who embodied these qualities as a son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.”

Kamalmaz, a Texas psychotherapist, was detained in 2017 at a checkpoint in Damascus, Syria, while on a trip to visit family.

In 2020, CNN reported that Kamalmaz’s family members, who had not heard from him since his detainment, were hopeful that there would be momentum in his case, following a visit to Damascus from Trump administration officials. The visit was held in an effort to secure the release of American prisoners believed to be held by the Syrian government.

But Kamalmaz did not return home — and the silence since his 2017 detainment persisted.

“We do feel invisible,” said Maryam Kamalmaz, speaking on the first-ever Hostage and Wrongful Detainee Day about her father’s disappearance earlier this year.

She and her family called on the Biden administration to meet with them, CNN reported, but that request was not fulfilled.

“For the last seven years, we have been struggling to come to grips with my father’s absence,” Maryam Kamalmaz said in the statement announcing her father’s death.

“The anguish and emotional turmoil that our family has been through has taken a heavy toll on our lives. He will be missed tremendously, yet we hope that his legacy of helping others in need lives on and is carried out by many.”

CNN has reached out to the US State Department for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.