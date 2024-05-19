Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi involved in incident, local media reports

By Eve Brennan, CNN

(CNN) — A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an incident while he was visiting East Azerbaijan, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on X on Sunday.

The aircraft had a “hard landing” and emergency crews have so far been unable to reach it due to foggy conditions, Tasnim said.

Raisi, Ayatollah Al Hashem Imam of Tabriz, Hossein Amir Abdollahian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malik Rahmati Governor of East Azerbaijan and a number of other people were among the passengers on the helicopter.

“From the beginning of this incident being reported regarding the President’s helicopter, Red Crescent Relief Forces and auxiliary military and law enforcement forces have started a widespread effort to find this helicopter,” Tasnim reported.

“Some of the president’s companions on this helicopter were able to communicate with Central Headquarters, raising hopes that the incident could have ended without casualties,” Tasnim added. It is unclear what the exact status is of Raisi’s helicopter.

The helicopter was part of a convoy of three helicopters. Two of those helicopters were carrying ministers and officials who arrived at their destination safely, according to Tasnim.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

