At least 14 killed in Russian strike on hardware store in Kharkiv

(CNN) — At least 14 people have been killed and more than 40 injured have been injured after a Russian strike hit a large hardware store in Kharkiv, Ukraine on Saturday, according to officials.

The attack came as Russian forces continue to advance in northeastern Ukraine after crossing the border earlier this month and opening a new front in the two-year-old conflict.

Kharkiv has seen a spate of Russian attacks, as Russia seeks to tie up Ukrainian forces elsewhere and create a buffer zone.

“Investigators and forensic experts have been searching these ruins, the ruins of the epicenter, all night long for something that can be recognized as a human body,” Serhii Bolvinov, Chief of the Investigative Department of the Kharkiv Regional Police, said.

“We fear that they will have to sift through the ashes to find the remains and identify the victims,” he continued.

Officials have said there were nearly 200 people inside the building when the strike occurred.

“The air raid siren went off and some people managed to get out of the building, roughly 100 people. However there were still people inside the building,” Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said Saturday in an interview on national television.

Syniehubov noted that there is “not a single military object nearby” the site of the strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike a “brutal attack” in a post on X.

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that “significant amounts of flammable materials” inside the hypermarket made firefighting “complicated,” adding that there was also a possibility of the fire spreading further to nearby warehouses.

“At the same time, there is a constant threat of repeated enemy shelling,” Klymenko said.

Seven people were killed in Russian strikes on the city Thursday, after locations including a printing house were targeted.

After Saturday’s attack, Zelensky reiterated that “if Ukraine had enough air defense systems and modern combat aircraft, such Russian strikes would have been impossible.”

“That is why we are appealing to all leaders, to all states: we need a significant strengthening of air defense,” he said.

Zelensky has since appealed to US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend a peace summit in Switzerland next month.

“Please, show your leadership in advancing the peace – the real peace and not just a pause between the strikes,” Zelensky said. “The efforts of the global majority are the best guarantee that all commitments will be fulfilled,” he added.

Meanwhile, at least two people were killed and at least 10 injured as a result of a Ukrainian strike on a Russian village in the Belgorod region, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Saturday.

Among the injured is an 8-year-old boy, he said, adding that “all victims had shrapnel wounds in various parts of the body.”

As a result of the strike, a private residential building caught fire, and about 20 other buildings and 23 cars sustained damage. “All operational services are working on site,” Gladkov said.

