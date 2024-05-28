Haiti’s transitional council picks prime minister

By CNN staff, CNN

(CNN) — Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council has tapped former Prime Minister Garry Conille to return to the position during the government’s transition period, council president Edgard Leblanc Fils said Tuesday.

Conille was chosen by consensus after the council conducted hearings of candidates, Leblanc Fils said.

Conille briefly served as prime minister from 2011 to 2012 during the presidency of Michel Martelly. He’s currently the UNICEF Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean.

CNN has reached out to his office for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

