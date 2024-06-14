Catherine, Princess of Wales, making ‘good progress’ against cancer and is set for first public appearance in months



By Rob Picheta and Max Foster, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales, has said she is making “good progress” in her recovery from cancer, and will make her first public appearance in months at the King’s official birthday celebration on Saturday.

Catherine, who revealed in March she has been diagnosed with cancer, said in a new statement on Friday that she has experienced “good days and bad days” while undergoing chemotherapy, and expects her treatment to continue “for a few more months.”

But she is expected to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the royal family on Saturday at Trooping the Colour, King Charles III’s birthday parade, and Kensington Palace have released a new photo of the Princess taken earlier this week in Windsor.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” the Princess, who is often known as Kate, said in a personal message released on Friday.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months,” Kate wrote. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

She said she is hoping to join some more engagements over the summer, but acknowledged she is “not out of the woods yet.”

Kate will travel down the Mall in a carriage during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour, accompanied by her children. She will watch the rest of the parade with her family nearby, and is expected to join fellow royals on the balcony.

It represents a significant moment in the Princess’s recovery, marking her first public appearance since Christmas Day – weeks before her cancer diagnosis.

But it does not represent a return to public duties, and throughout her recovery, any appearances will be taken alongside medical guidance and will be subject to change if required.

“I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,” Kate wrote. “It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Kate first stepped away from public duties in January, following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.

In March, amid speculation about her wellbeing, she revealed in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer after the operation.

“My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy,” she said in that update, adding she was in the early stages of that treatment.

The Princess’s cancer diagnosis stunned the country, especially as it came so soon after Charles announced that he had also been diagnosed with cancer.

Neither royal has specified the type of cancer they are receiving treatment for, or revealed details about their progress.

Charles said in March he was “so proud” of Catherine, his daughter-in-law, for “her courage in speaking as she did” in sharing her diagnosis.

Kate has not appeared in public or taken on any formal duties since her announcement, but her husband Prince William has returned to his roles. He recently traveled to France for the events marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day, alongside his father King Charles III.

