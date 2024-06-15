Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest single incidents for Israeli forces since October 7

By Lauren Izso and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

(CNN) — Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Gaza on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces says, in one of the deadliest single incidents involving its troops since October 7.

The IDF told CNN that the incident is under review and that different possible causes are being looked into.

But earlier, Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas said it “carried out a complex ambush against enemy vehicles” operating in Tal al-Sultan, which lies west of the southern city of Rafah.

The militant group said it targeted a military bulldozer, which then caught on fire, and killing and wounding the crew. When rescue troops arrived, they then struck an armored personnel carrier, killing the soldiers.

The incident comes as Israel continues its push into the southern city of Rafah, where there have been reports of air strikes and artillery shelling since dawn local time.

Ahmed Radwan, the media officer of Rafah Civil Defense, said they had received appeals to collect bodies and the injured but it was difficult for civil defense crews to access the area

Some of the fiercest fighting has been seen in Tal al-Sultan .

Hamas on Friday said its fighters targeted Israeli tanks in the neighborhood with Rocket Propelled Grenades and mortars, while the IDF said it found tunnels between neighboring houses used by militants as passageways.

Elsewhere, at least 14 people were killed, including seven children, in Israeli strikes on central Gaza, the Civil Defense Directorate in Gaza said.

In total, 30 people have been killed and 95 injured in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health in Gaza. Since October 7, 37,296 people have been killed and 85,197 injured in Israel’s bombardment of the enclave.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.