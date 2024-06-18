‘Make Europe Great Again’: Hungary’s new motto for EU presidency has a familiar ring to it

By Mia Alberti and Vasco Cotovio, CNN

(CNN) — “Make Europe Great Again” is Hungary’s official motto for its upcoming turn at the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

The country announced the motto and a new logo in a video posted on X on Tuesday.

The motto is a near-exact copy of the slogan adopted by former US President Donald Trump, who has previously heaped praise on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Trump hosted the Hungarian strongman at Mar-a-Lago in March, and seemed to reference the pair staying in contact after he left White House in 2021, saying they “kept in touch.”

“There’s nobody that’s better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbán. He’s fantastic,” the former president told a crowd gathered for a concert at the Florida resort, as shown in a series of videos posted to Orbán’s Instagram account.

According to a statement from the Hungarian Presidency, the cube logo presented alongside the “MEGA” slogan was inspired by the “world-famous Hungarian invention, the Rubik’s cube,” which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year.

The cube features the Hungarian flag on one face and the EU flag on another.

It’s not the first time that Hungary has echoed Trump’s language.

In May, Orbán held the third annual American-style CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) in Hungary.

In his opening speech at the CPAC conference in Budapest, Orbán endorsed Trump’s reelection bid and used the MAGA slogan in his remarks, saying, “Make America great again, make Europe great again!”

Trump sent a pre-recorded video message to the conference, in which he called Orbán “a great man” and hailed “so many patriots in Hungary who are proudly fighting on the front lines of the battle to rescue Western civilization.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.