Skip to Content
CNN - World

Israel’s top court orders government to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews, in blow to Netanyahu

By
today at 1:19 AM
Published 1:35 AM

By Mike Schwartz and Mick Krever

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the government to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, in a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ruling coalition, which relies on ultra-Orthodox parties to govern.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content