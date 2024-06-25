Israel’s top court orders government to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews, in blow to Netanyahu

By Mike Schwartz and Mick Krever

Jerusalem (CNN) — Israel’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the government to draft ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, in a blow to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ruling coalition, which relies on ultra-Orthodox parties to govern.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

