China expels two former defense ministers from Communist Party as military purge deepens

(CNN) — China on Thursday expelled its former Defense Minister Li Shangfu from the ruling Communist Party over corruption allegations, state broadcaster CCTV reported, eight months after he was dramatically removed from the post.

Li, who was also a former member of the powerful Central Military Commission, was removed in October last year without explanation after he disappeared from public view for two months, amid a series of high-level purges that have roiled the world’s largest military.

Li’s predecessor as defense minister, Wei Fenghe, was also expelled from the Communist Party, also over alleged corruption, according to CCTV.

