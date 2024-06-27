Skip to Content
CNN - World

China expels two former defense ministers from Communist Party as military purge deepens

By
today at 3:23 AM
Published 4:03 AM

By Nectar Gan, CNN

(CNN) — China on Thursday expelled its former Defense Minister Li Shangfu from the ruling Communist Party over corruption allegations, state broadcaster CCTV reported, eight months after he was dramatically removed from the post.

Li, who was also a former member of the powerful Central Military Commission, was removed in October last year without explanation after he disappeared from public view for two months, amid a series of high-level purges that have roiled the world’s largest military.

Li’s predecessor as defense minister, Wei Fenghe, was also expelled from the Communist Party, also over alleged corruption, according to CCTV.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content