Israel’s ambassador to Japan criticizes Nagasaki’s peace ceremony invitation snub

(CNN) — Israel’s envoy to Japan has hit out at authorities in Nagasaki after they declined to invite him to a peace ceremony commemorating the 1945 atomic bombing of the city, accusing the local mayor of “inventing” security fears.

The decision by Nagasaki contrasts with that of Hiroshima, which hosts its ceremony on Tuesday and has invited Israel.

Both cities had been under pressure from activists and bomb survivor groups to exclude Israel due to its bombardment of Gaza, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed since Israel began targeting militant group Hamas following the October 7 attack.

Russia and Belarus have both been disinvited over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and campaigners had hoped Nagasaki and Hiroshima – which both suffered the horror unleashed by nuclear weapons at the end of World War II – would do the same.

Nagasaki’s mayor Shiro Suzuki told reporters last week that Israel’s exclusion from Friday’s upcoming memorial was due to security concerns and was not a political decision.

“I would like to emphasize that this decision was not based on political considerations, but rather on our desire to hold the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombings in a peaceful and solemn atmosphere, and to ensure that the ceremony goes smoothly,” he said, calling the decision “difficult.”

But Gilad Cohen, Israel’s ambassador in Tokyo, rejected that argument.

“It has nothing to do with public order,” he told CNN on Monday. “I checked it with the relevant authorities that are responsible for public order and security, and there is no obstacle for me to go to Nagasaki,” he added, accusing the mayor of “inventing this.”

“I am really surprised by him hijacking this ceremony for his political motivations,” the diplomat added.

CNN has reached out to the Nagasaki authorities for comment.

Cohen did not reveal more about why he felt there were no security concerns, citing confidentiality. But he pointed out authorities in Hiroshima took no issue with security over Israel’s attendance.

He said he would be laying floral tributes at Hiroshima Peace Park on Tuesday to commemorate the victims of atomic bombing and their families.

The diplomat noted that Iran, which backs both Hamas and Hezbollah, is set to attend the Nagasaki ceremony.

“This is exactly the opposite message that should be sent to the free world and to civilization,” he said.

He did not reveal whether the embassy has made an official complaint to the Japanese government but called Tokyo “an ally of Israel.”

CNN has contacted the Japanese government for comment.

The bombing of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945, and Nagasaki three days later led to Japan’s unconditional surrender and brought an end to World War II. But it also killed tens of thousands of people, both instantly and in the months and years to come due to radiation sickness.

Each year the two cities hold memorials attended by diplomats to promote global peace and the idea that nuclear weapons must never be used again.

