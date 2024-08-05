Bangladesh prime minister resigns as deadly anti-government rallies grip nation

By Isaac Yee, CNN

(CNN) — The prime minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday after weeks of deadly anti-government demonstrations gripped the South Asian nation.

The announcement from Army Chief Waker-uz-Zaman came after protesters stormed the official residence of the prime minister in the capital, Dhaka.

Images showed flames billowing from vehicles near Hasina’s house, with police unable to contain throngs of people charging towards the neighborhood.

Earlier in the day, the military and police had attacked demonstrators rallying in the area, according to a CNN fixer working in Dhaka.

At least 91 people have been killed in Bangladesh since mid-July, according to Reuters, during violent confrontations between police and protesters demanding the scrapping of quotas for government jobs.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

