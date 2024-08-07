Russian-American woman admits guilt in treason case, Russian state media reports

By Ivana Kottasová and AnneClaire Stapleton, CNN

(CNN) — Russian-American dual national Ksenia Karelina is admitting guilt in a treason case in Russia, her lawyer told state news agency TASS on Wednesday.

TASS quoted Karelina’s lawyer Mikhail Mushailov as saying his client admits the charge. The next hearing is scheduled for August 8, TASS reported.

Karelina, 33, was detained in Yekaterinburg earlier this year while visiting her grandparents. She is accused of donating $51.80 to a Ukrainian charity in the US, according to her employer, a spa in Beverly Hills, California.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.