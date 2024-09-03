At least 12 dead after boat carrying migrants sinks in the English Channel

By Emmanuel Miculita and Chris Liakos, CNN

(CNN) — At least 12 people died when a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez, in northern France, on Tuesday, according to French authorities.

Nearly 70 people were on board the vessel, according to Boulogne-sur-Mer mayor, Frédéric Cuvillier. The exact number is unclear.

Emergency crews rescued 65 people, the maritime prefecture said. Several of those were in critical condition and required urgent medical care.

Three helicopters, two fishing vessels and two boats have been deployed in the search and rescue operation.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is scheduled to visit the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Dangerous small boat crossings of the English Channel have soared in recent years, with dinghies and other small vessels frequently being used to take large groups of people on the dangerous journey in the hope of seeking asylum in the United Kingdom.

The issue became a major political obstacle for the previous Conservative government, which was criticized by migrant rights groups for its hardline rhetoric against asylum seekers, and for the new Labour administration.

Tuesday’s incident is the latest in a string of tragedies to occur in the Channel. Last August, six people died when a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

