Dozens killed in Russian strike on military educational facility in central Ukraine

By Ivana Kottasová and Kosta Gak, CNN

(CNN) — A Russian strike against a military educational facility in Poltava, central Ukraine, has killed 41 people and injured more than 180 others, the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday.

Zelensky said that according to preliminary information, two ballistic missiles hit the facility and a nearby hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a statement that the time between the air raid alarm and the strike was “so short” that it caught people as they were trying to get into the bomb shelter.

Moscow has not commented on the attack, but a well-known Russian military blogger Vladimir Rogov reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia struck a military school in Poltava.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

