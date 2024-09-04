Journalists injured by Israeli fire during military raid in West Bank, eyewitnesses say

By Kareem Khadder, Abeer Salman, Sana Noor Haq and Mohammed Tawfeeq, CNN

(CNN) — Palestinian journalists say that they were fired on by the Israeli military during a raid in the occupied West Bank town of Kafr Dan.

Mohammed Mansour, a journalist for the Palestinian news agency WAFA, was injured when the car he was driving was struck by gunfire, according to video of the aftermath and his employer.

Footage filmed in the car by freelance journalist Jarah Khalaf shows a chaotic scene, as Mansour races through the streets and blood pours from his leg. All journalists were wearing flak jackets with “press” labels, and the car bore a “press” identifier on its hood.

“The occupation surprised us by shooting at us directly. Our colleague Mohammed Mansour was here in this car,” said Khalaf. “The army shot at us more than once, even though we had press signs and were wearing body armor and everything.”

WAFA said that the Israeli military “fired live bullets directly at the vehicle,” which was carrying four journalists reporting on the Tuesday raid. The Palestine Red Crescent Society said that it treated four journalists who were injured by gunfire and shrapnel.

CNN has reached out to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) for comment.

Violence from the Israeli offensive in Gaza since the Hamas-led October 7 attacks has spilled into the occupied West Bank in recent months. The IDF unleashed a barrage of raids and airstrikes in multiple parts of the territory on August 28 – including in the cities of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarem – bulldozing highways and razing buildings to rubble.

The IDF has said that its operations in the West Bank are necessary “in order to remove immediate terror threats in real time.”

Humanitarian groups have accused the Israeli military of using disproportionate force against Palestinian residents, inflicting severe damage on critical infrastructure and disrupting health care services. On Tuesday, a UN spokesperson warned that Israeli forces are using “lethal war-like tactics” in the occupied territory, with people being killed, injured and displaced – and have blocked critical access to aid organizations.

‘We were directly targeted’

On Monday, two Palestinian journalists were injured by shrapnel and had to dodge Israeli bulldozers while covering the devastation left by forces in the city of Jenin, according to video obtained by CNN and interviews with the journalists. The sound of gunfire can be heard in the background.

In another video, reporters film Israeli military bulldozers tearing up the surface of a street in Jenin. The IDF says this is done to find and dismantle explosive devices.

“This was one of the craziest and most dangerous days of coverage, as we were directly targeted,” Shatha Hanaysha, a reporter for the Mondoweiss news website, said on Monday. She told CNN that she sustained minor shrapnel injuries to her leg. “We saw Israeli journalists with the military today … While they fire at us, they treat the Israeli journalists in a different way. These are double standards.”

Khalaf said he was also among the journalists filming the Israeli military bulldozers on Monday, when suddenly “a bulldozer started backing on us.”

“We moved down the road when the bulldozer turned … and chased after us,” added Khalaf. “We were trapped behind a wall, but the bulldozer kept coming forward toward us when it started destroying shops and the sidewalk we were on. We were trapped for a few minutes before we managed to get away.”

Israeli forces have killed 33 Palestinians in the West Bank, including six children and two elderly people, since launching the operation last month, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah. Another 130 people have been injured. The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and militants.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing, said Friday that three of its members had been killed.

