Police kill armed man near Israeli consulate in Munich
By Stephanie Halasz, CNN
(CNN) — German police shot dead an armed man after an exchange of fire near the Israeli consulate in central Munich on Thursday, officers said.
The suspect was carrying a “long weapon” when he was shot on Karolinenplatz, a square near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi documentation center, Munich police spokesperson Andreas Franken told Reuters TV.
Police have not revealed a possible motive, and an investigation is under way.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
