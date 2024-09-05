Skip to Content
Police kill armed man near Israeli consulate in Munich

today at 2:40 AM
By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — German police shot dead an armed man after an exchange of fire near the Israeli consulate in central Munich on Thursday, officers said.

The suspect was carrying a “long weapon” when he was shot on Karolinenplatz, a square near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi documentation center, Munich police spokesperson Andreas Franken told Reuters TV.

Police have not revealed a possible motive, and an investigation is under way.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

