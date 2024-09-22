Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in US to present ‘victory plan’ to defeat Russia

By Michael Rios and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toured a Pennsylvania ammunition plant on Sunday as he began a key visit to the United States in which he is expected to present his blueprint to defeat Russia to President Joe Biden and other allies.

Zelensky will fully outline his “victory plan” – which includes Kyiv’s long-stated request to use long-range missiles on targets inside Russia – to Biden for the first time during the visit before sharing it with both presidential candidates, US lawmakers and international partners, he said.

“This fall will determine the future of this war,” Zelensky posted on X from his plane before landing in the US. “Together with our partners, we can strengthen our positions as needed for our victory – a shared victory for a truly just peace.”

Zelensky kicked off his visit at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Biden’s hometown, where he thanked workers for providing Ukraine with munitions and said the facility would ramp up production of 155mm artillery shells crucial for Kyiv’s war effort.

“It is in places like this where you can truly feel that the democratic world can prevail,” he said. “Thanks to people like these – in Ukraine, in America, and in all partner countries – who work tirelessly to ensure that life is protected.”

Zelensky has been pushing Ukraine’s allies to ease restrictions on weapons and although there have been signs of the US shifting its stance, he said Friday they have yet to be given permission.

“We do have long-range weapons. But let’s just say not the amount we need,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that “neither the US nor the United Kingdom gave us permission to use these weapons on the territory of Russia.”

He has blamed the allies’ hesitation to authorize such use on escalation fears, but said he was hopeful his arguments would be heard during his visit.

Zelensky is expected to travel to New York, where he will speak at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday and meet with leaders of the Global South, the G7, Europe and international organizations.

He will then travel to Washington for talks with Biden and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I want to see what she thinks about this victory plan,” he said of Harris on Friday.

“As I told you, the plan includes not only what is needed from Biden today. But it also includes the fact that we will have a different situation after November. That is, there will be a new president in the United States. And we need to talk to each of the candidates about their perception of this.”

Harris has expressed her support for Ukraine and NATO allies, indicating she would continue Biden’s policies of backing Ukraine, if she is elected president.

Zelensky also plans to meet with Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, who in a recent debate refused to say if he wanted Ukraine to win the war.

