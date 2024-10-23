Israel has killed multiple Hezbollah leaders. Here’s who they were – and the key players that remain

By Kara Fox, CNN

Beirut (CNN) — Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have killed at least seven high-ranking Hezbollah commanders and officials in recent weeks, including the militant group’s chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated in a strike on his underground headquarters in Beirut in late September.

The strikes have dealt the most significant blow to the Iran-backed militant group since its formation in the early 1980s.

Hezbollah has said it will choose a new chief soon. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes continue to pound Lebanon and Israel has expanded its ground offensive in the country’s south, which was launched earlier this month.

As Hezbollah seeks to recuperate from the carnage and vows to continue fighting Israel, here’s a look at some of the group’s leaders who have been killed – and who remains.

