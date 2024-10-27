Israeli MP behind bill to expel key UN agency accuses US of interfering with process

By Dana Karni and Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — An Israeli MP behind a bill that would prevent the main UN agency in Gaza and the West Bank from working in Israel has accused the US ambassador in Israel of lobbying opposition leaders to block the move.

If the bill passes in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, this week, it will prohibit any Israeli official from providing services or dealing with employees of the UN Relief and Works Agency and forbid UNRWA from operating in Israel.

Several countries, including the US, have expressed concern over the impact of the bill.

The Israeli government has claimed that some of the UN Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) staff are affiliated with Hamas. UNRWA has strongly denied the allegations, but several governments suspended funding for the agency earlier this year while the allegations were investigated.

The MP, Yulia Malinovsky, told CNN that US Ambassador Jacob Lew has contacted several opposition leaders, including Avigdor Lieberman, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, in an effort to get the legislation stopped.

She described the US pressure as unacceptable.

The US State Department told CNN that as a matter of policy, it would not comment on private diplomatic conversations.

But it said that the proposed legislation would make it impossible for UNRWA to operate and would leave a “vacuum that Israel would then be responsible for filling.” A spokesman said UNRWA provided vital services in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Jordan.

UNRWA has long been a target of Israeli criticism and relations between Israel and the UN have slumped amid the war in Gaza.

Last week, the spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the IDF had killed a commander of the Hamas ‘Nukhba’ force who had also been employed by UNRWA since July 2022.

Subsequently, Foreign Minister Israel Katz posted on X that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had “reached new heights of hypocrisy and insensitivity. Last night, he lamented the elimination of their ‘UNRWA colleague’ by IDF forces in Gaza.”

In a letter sent to two senior members of the Israeli government earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Biden administration was “deeply concerned” about the potential adoption of the bill.

Malinovsky told CNN that she is determined UNRWA should no longer receive “five-star treatment” in Israel. She says she has wide support in the Israeli parliament for the measure.

“UNRWA colluded with Hamas, it is educating kids to hate Israel and spreading antisemitism, it is selling them stories that they will be able to come back to Israel. This will not happen,” Malinovsky said.

UNRWA says it insists on the neutrality of its staff and said the allegations made by Israel about 66 employees out of 30,000 staff amounted to just 0.22% of its payroll.

“There is absolutely no ground for a blanket description of ‘the institution as a whole’ being ‘totally infiltrated,’” the agency said in May.

Most parties in the Knesset appear poised to back the bill. The leader of the Israeli opposition, Yair Lapid, declined to comment about private conversations but his office told CNN that UNRWA “played an active role in the brutal massacre on October 7. From its institutions terrorist attacks against Israel were launched…..”

Former war cabinet member Benny Gantz posted on X last week that UNRWA “chose to make itself an inseparable component of Hamas’ mechanism – and now is the time to detach ourselves entirely from it.”

On Saturday, the foreign ministers of Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea and the UK expressed “grave concern” over the legislation.

They said that without UNRWA’s work, the provision of assistance “including education, health care, and fuel distribution in Gaza and the West Bank would be severely hampered if not impossible.”

