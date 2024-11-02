Armed group kidnaps more than 200 military personnel and seizes base in central Bolivia

By Mitchell McCluskey and Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — An armed group has taken control of a military post in central Bolivia and is holding more than 200 personnel hostage.

The Bolivian military said Friday that an “irregular armed group” had kidnapped military personnel and seized weapons and ammunition from the base situated near the central Bolivian city of Cochabamba. The Bolivian Foreign Ministry said more than 200 military personnel had been taken hostage during the incident.

Bolivian president Luis Arce said that the armed group was “affiliated” with former president Evo Morales, but did not offer evidence for the claim. CNN has reached out to Morales’ team for comment.

The armed forces urged the group to leave the barracks “immediately and peacefully,” emphasizing that these actions would be “considered treason to the country.”

The incident is the latest escalation in a period of unrest in the South American country as Morales and Arce clash ahead of the 2025 election.

In recent weeks, Morales’ supporters have set up blockades on major highways across the country, including in Cochabamba, in reaction to the government unveiling human trafficking charges against Morales. The blockades, which Bolivian police said involve “violent armed groups,” have led to food and fuel shortages in some cities.

Morales and the government have also traded accusations over an exchange that occurred in Cochabamba last weekend.

Bolivian Minister of Government Eduardo Del Castillo alleged that individuals in a car carrying Morales opened fire on police while trying to evade a checkpoint set up to deter drug trafficking. The former president denied the charge and accused the government of trying to orchestrate his assassination by firing at his vehicle.

CNN has reached out to the Bolivian government for more information on the events at the military base.

