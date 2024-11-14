Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of mass displacement in Gaza amounting to a war crime



By Mick Krever and Irene Nasser, CNN

(CNN) — Israel has overseen the forced mass displacement of Palestinians in Gaza in a deliberate and systematic campaign that amounts to a war crime and a crime against humanity, according to a new Human Rights Watch report.

The 154-page report, published by the US-based advocacy group on Thursday, details more than 13 months of widespread destruction in Gaza that, according to the United Nations, has seen the displacement of about 1.9 million Palestinians – more than 90% of the territory’s population.

In a statement, Human Rights Watch (HRW) cited the illegal and “deliberate, controlled demolitions of homes and civilian infrastructure,” by Israeli forces in Gaza “where they have apparent aims of creating ‘buffer zones’ and security ‘corridors,’ from which Palestinians are likely to be permanently displaced.”

“The Israeli government cannot claim to be keeping Palestinians safe when it kills them along escape routes, bombs so-called safe zones, and cuts off food, water, and sanitation,” said Nadia Hardman, a HRW refugee and migrant rights researcher.

“Israel has blatantly violated its obligation to ensure Palestinians can return home, razing virtually everything in large areas.”

In a response to the report on Thursday, the Israeli military said it is “committed to international law and operates accordingly,” and that it issues evacuation orders to protect civilians from combat.

The Israeli military also denied there was any “doctrine that aims causing maximal damage to civilian infrastructure regardless of military necessity,” and said any “reports and complaints regarding the violation of international law” are referred to an internal review body.

Israel has been accused by multiple human rights groups – and UN investigators – of military conduct that could amount to war crimes over the past year, which it has vociferously denied. Hamas has also been accused of war crimes.

In October, a UN inquiry said Israel had a “concerted policy” of destroying the health care system in Gaza in what it said amounted to war crimes.

The Israeli foreign ministry called those accusations “outrageous” and said they were “another blatant attempt by the (commission) to delegitimize the very existence of the State of Israel and obstruct its right to protect its population while covering up the crimes of terrorist organizations.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has previously said that “Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population.”

On Sunday, Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa’ar said Palestinians would be able to return to their homes in northern Gaza when the war ends – but not before Israel’s objectives were achieved.

Several Israeli ministers, however, have said they would like to see Palestinians leave Gaza and reestablish Israeli settlements there.

“We must promote a solution to encourage the emigration of the residents of Gaza,” far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on January 1.

And far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also holds a position in the Defense Ministry, has said Israel “will rule (in Gaza). And in order to rule there securely for a long time, we must have a civilian presence.”

The HRW report comes after the US State Department said Tuesday that Israel had not violated United States law following the passing of a 30-day deadline for it to take specific steps to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza – a stance in sharp contrast to the findings of aid organizations about the dire reality in the enclave.

Aid agencies have described the situation in northern Gaza as apocalyptic, with areas at imminent risk of famine as Israel wages an ongoing military offensive there.

Human Rights Watch said the Israeli campaign in northern Gaza would likely lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands more civilians.

The group urged countries to halt arms sales to Israel and impose sanctions on the Jewish state to push it to comply with its international obligations to protect civilians. It also called on the International Criminal Court to investigate the alleged forced displacement of Palestinians as a crime against humanity.

This story has been updated with additional information.

