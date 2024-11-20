Australia tables bill to limit under-16s from using social media with tech companies facing huge fines

By Hilary Whiteman, CNN

Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — The Australian government is threatening multimillion dollar fines for social media companies that breach a proposed ban on children under 16 from using their service.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland introduced an amendment to the Online Safety Act in parliament on Thursday, which the government has pitched as “world-leading social media reform.”

“The Albanese Government is introducing world leading legislation to establish 16 as the minimum age for access to social media,” Rowland said in a statement.

“This reform is about protecting young people and letting parents know we’ve got their backs,” she added.

The legislation includes financial penalties of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($32.5 million) for companies found not to have taken “reasonable steps to prevent age-restricted users having accounts.”

The ban is expected apply to social media services including TikTok, X, Instagram and Snapchat, though a list of banned services has not been released.

The legislation has bipartisan support and if passed would come into effect in one year.

“The legislation places the onus on social media platforms, not parents or children, to ensure protections are in place,” Rowland said. “Ultimately, this is about supporting a safer and healthier online environment for young Australians.”

The legislation follows several high-profile cases of children taking their own lives citing online bullying, and complaints from parents about the pressure their children face to be online.

Many parents and pro-ban campaigners have lauded the bill as a long overdue measure to impose accountability on tech companies for tools Australian children use online.

However, critics say the proposed ban is a blunt instrument that will reduce teens’ access to support networks and create greater risks for those who flout the ban.

Both sides agree about the risks of children spending too much time online, and the need for tech companies to do more to safeguard their products.

The Australia government’s also commissioned the UK consortium Age Check Certification Scheme to trial age verification technology, to aid efforts to keep children off social media platforms.

And it’s proposed a “digital duty of care” on providers to “keep users safe and help prevent online harms.” Similar agreements have been introduced elsewhere that allow users to complain and for authorities to take action.

