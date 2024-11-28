China investigates a top military official as Xi’s purge broadens

By Steven Jiang and Nectar Gan, CNN

Beijing (CNN) — China has suspended a top military official and placed him under investigation for corruption, the defense ministry said, as leader Xi Jinping broadens a sweeping purge in the upper ranks of the world’s largest military.

Admiral Miao Hua, a member of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC), China’s top military body led by Xi, is under investigation for “serious violation of discipline” – a euphemism for corruption, said Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian.

Miao, 69, heads the Political Work Department of the CMC. He is widely seen as a close ally of Xi, having served in the army in the coastal province of Fujian when Xi was the governor there in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The news of Miao’s suspension and investigation comes a day after the Financial Times reported that China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun had been placed under investigation for corruption, citing current and former US officials.

The Defense Ministry spokesperson said Dong was not under any investigation and called the report a “sheer fabrication.”

Xi has waged a sweeping crackdown on corruption in China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) since last year, focusing on the Rocket Force, an elite branch overseeing the country’s nuclear and conventional missiles.

The purge led to the downfall of several senior generals, including former defense minister Li Shangfu and his predecessor Wei Fenghe.

The ongoing turmoil in the upper ranks of the military comes as Xi is seeking to make China’s armed forces stronger, more combat-ready and more aggressive in asserting its disputed territorial claims in the region.

