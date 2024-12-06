Princess of Wales pens Christmas message of love and empathy

By Kathy Rose O’Brien, CNN

London (CNN) — Catherine, Princess of Wales has penned a moving letter about love and empathy to those attending her “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday and 15 regional services around the United Kingdom this month.

In her message, Kate calls the carol service “a heartfelt celebration” of everyone invited, thanking guests for providing “comfort and hope to those who need it the most.”

The princess writes about vulnerability and empathy and how “in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.” But it is love that features most prominently.

She notes that “above all else” the Christmas story “encourages us to turn to love, not fear.”

Acknowledging, perhaps, the challenges she and her family have faced since her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, the princess writes that “love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times.”

The letter, signed “Catherine,” will be included with the order of service given to everyone attending.

The front cover of the order of service has been designed by British artist Charlie Mackesy, according to Kensington Palace. An illustration features a group of people embracing each other as they stroll toward Westminster Abbey in the snow. Underneath is the question: “How did I help?” and the answer: “You were by my side. Which was everything.”

During the service there will be readings from actors Sophie Okonedo, Michelle Dockery and Richard E. Grant. The Prince of Wales and the Olympic gold medal swimmer Adam Peaty will also deliver readings.

Candles will be lit by Lindsey Burrow, widow of rugby star Rob Burrow, who died from motor neuron disease earlier this year, Paralympians Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan and six-time Olympic champion cyclist Chris Hoy, who opened up about his terminal cancer diagnosis in October.

The Westminster Abbey choir will sing carols, and there will be musical performances by guests including Olivia Dean, Gregory Porter, Paloma Faith and pianist Rosey Chan.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be joined in Westminster Abbey by other members of the royal family as well as the 1,600 invited guests, including children who survived the stabbing attack in Southport earlier this year, and their families.

Across the UK, 15 regional services will reflect the themes of the Westminster Abbey service, each tailored to causes that resonate in those communities, with a particular focus on the many people who volunteer.

The Westminster Abbey event will be aired on television in the UK on Christmas Eve as part of a special program titled “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.”

Kate has been gradually returning to public engagements over the past few months. This week, she joined her husband, Prince William, in welcoming the Emir of Qatar to the UK during his state visit.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.