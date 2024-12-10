Drone strikes UN vehicle on way to inspect Ukrainian nuclear plant

By Daria Tarasova and Michael Rios, CNN

(CNN) — An armored vehicle belonging to the UN’s atomic watchdog was hit by a drone strike on its way to inspect a Ukrainian nuclear power plant on Tuesday, in an attack President Volodymyr Zelensky has blamed on Russia.

The strike took place as the vehicle traveled in a convoy to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as part of efforts by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to safeguard the facility amid fears it could be caught in the crossfire of Russia’s war on Ukraine, sparking a nuclear disaster.

The IAEA said the strike destroyed the back of its armored vehicle but the two people on board were not harmed.

“The driver of a second IAEA vehicle in the convoy saw the Kamikaze drone coming from behind and slamming into the targeted vehicle,” the agency said.

Zelensky, who shared a picture of the damaged vehicle on X, blamed the Russians for the strike, alleging the vehicle was deliberately targeted.

“This attack clearly demonstrated how Russia treats anything related to international law, global institutions, and safety. The Russians could not have been unaware of their target,” Zelensky said.

Russia’s defense ministry said Tuesday its troops had ensured the safety of the IAEA personnel as they made their way to the plant, but made no mention of the drone attack.

The IAEA’s Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi also condemned the strike.

“I have said in the past that attacking a nuclear power plant is a no-go. Attacking those who care for the nuclear safety and security of these plants is also absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

Fierce fighting that broke out near the Zaporizhzhia facility in the early days of the war sparked fears of a nuclear incident and prompted condemnations from the international community.

Since then, the IAEA has repeatedly warned that the safety of the site has been threatened by shelling, airstrikes, staffing shortages, working conditions and losses of off-site power supply.

The plant, in southern Ukraine, has been under Russian control since March 2022.

Since Russia took over, Ukraine has repeatedly accused Moscow of acting recklessly in its vicinity, including by using it as a shield for troops and heavy weaponry.

Following the drone strike Tuesday, the IAEA said its personnel eventually reached the nuclear plant to complete a staff rotation.

