Melbourne synagogue attack to be investigated as a terrorist incident

By Edward Szekeres and Hilary Whiteman, CNN

(CNN) — An arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne last week is being investigated as terrorist incident, Australian officials said Monday, as the government announced it was establishing a new task force to combat antisemitism.

The Adass Israel Synagogue in the city’s south – one of Australia’s most significant Jewish centers – burst into flames early on Friday. Two worshippers inside the synagogue at the time of the attack reported seeing people pour liquid on the floor, police said.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton on Monday said the “horrific, callous and targeted” attack was “likely a terrorist incident” and would be investigated by a joint counter-terrorism team including Victoria Police, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO).

Patton said police were searching for three suspects in connection with the firebombing but would not go into detail about their identities or whether they were known to police.

There was no evidence to suggest there would be any more attacks against other synagogues in Melbourne, said Patton, who added that officers would continue to patrol areas with a large Jewish population.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday’s fire at the Melbourne synagogue was the third antisemitic attack in recent months.

The Australian Federal Police had established a special task force called Operation Avalite to respond to the attacks, which include a fire at a Jewish minister’s Melbourne office and vandalism targeting cars in a Jewish area of Sydney.

AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw said the national force would play a greater role in policing threats, violence and hatred toward the Jewish community.

“Unfortunately, in Australia today those of Jewish ethnicity and religion are being targeted because of who they are,” he said. “The AFP will not tolerate crimes that undermine Australia’s security or our way of life.”

On the weekend, the Albanese government committed an extra 32.5 million Australian dollars (close to $21 million) to increase security at Jewish community sites across the country, including synagogues and schools.

Jewish communities across Australia have called out a drastic increase in antisemitic attacks since the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023 and Israel’s ensuing war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the Melbourne attack as “an abhorrent act of antisemitism,” and linked the firebombing to the Australian government’s support of a United Nations resolution calling on Israel to end all hostilities in Gaza.

“Unfortunately, it is impossible to separate this reprehensible act from the extreme anti-Israeli position of the Labor government in Australia, including the scandalous decision to support the UN resolution calling on Israel ‘to bring an end to its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, as rapidly as possible,’” the Prime Minister’s Office statement said on Friday.

The statement also pointed to Australia’s decision to stop former Israeli minister Ayelet Shaked from entering the country for a speaking tour. Australia’s home affairs minister said Shaked was denied a visa over fears her presence would undermine social cohesion.

Of the UN vote, Albanese said Monday that Australia cast its vote along with 157 nations – including most of its Five Eyes partners – and that its position on the conflict hadn’t changed.

“Australia has had for a long period of time … a bipartisan position for a two-state solution in the Middle East … that is still my government’s position,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Angus Watson contributed to this report.