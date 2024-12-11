Child killed after shooting attack on Israeli civilian bus in the West Bank

By Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — A ten-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting attack in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the Hadassah Medical Center, after an assailant opened fire at an Israeli civilian bus.

Three others were injured when the bus was shot, according to authorities.

A manhunt is underway for the attacker, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), who said the shooting happened in the West Bank on Wednesday night.

“Following the initial report, a terrorist opened fire at an Israeli civilian bus in the area of the el-Khader Junction,” the IDF statement read.

“Israeli security forces are pursuing the terrorist, setting up roadblocks and encircling the area of Bethlehem,” the statement added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

