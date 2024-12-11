South Korea’s ex-defense minister attempts to take his own life as presidential office raided in martial law fallout

By Gawon Bae and Helen Regan, CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — Former South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun has attempted to end his own life while in custody, the head of the country’s correctional service said Wednesday, as a political crisis from the President’s brief declaration of martial law continues to spiral.

Separately, South Korean police raided the presidential office on Wednesday, a presidential security official confirmed to CNN, as part of a widening investigation into President Yoon Suk Yeol’s stunning but short-lived declaration of martial law sparked widespread public anger in the country.

Yoon has been barred from leaving the country as prosecutors weigh possible insurrection charges and opposition lawmakers continue to seek his impeachment, in what has become a stunning political showdown in South Korea over the past week.

Former Defense Minister Kim was detained in the capital Seoul on Sunday, becoming the first figure detained over the case. He allegedly recommended the imposition of martial law and resigned as defense minister on Thursday.

Shin Yong-hae, the commissioner general of Korea Correctional Service, said Kim made the attempt on his life before a formal arrest warrant was issued late Tuesday.

Speaking to legislators at the National Assembly, Shin said the incident took place in a bathroom. When a corrections officer opened the bathroom door, Kim gave up on the attempt, Shin added.

He has been moved to an isolation room and has no health issues, Shin said.

The incident comes just over a week after President Yoon declared martial law in an unannounced television address late on December 3, accusing the main opposition party of sympathizing with North Korea and of “anti-state activities.” Dramatic scenes from that night showed security forces breaking through windows in the National Assembly to try and prevent lawmakers from gathering.

Within just six hours, the leader was forced to back down, after lawmakers forced their way past soldiers into parliament to strike down the decree.

Speaking at the National Defense Committee hearing on Tuesday, former Special Warfare Command Commander Kwak Jong-geun testified that he received a direct order from President Yoon “to break the doors” of the National Assembly and “drag out” the lawmakers, but he did not comply fearing it would cause injuries.

Soldiers backed down following the vote, and in the days since, President Yoon has been facing intense pressure to step down.

He survived an impeachment vote Saturday after members of his ruling conservative People Power Party left parliament and boycotted the vote. The party’s leader Han Dong-hoon, however, has insisted Yoon must resign, saying the party will “continue to push for the president’s orderly resignation.”

The main opposition Democratic Party is preparing a new impeachment motion against Yoon, with a vote expected as early as Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said it has suspended three top military commanders over their alleged involvement in the martial law imposition, according to the Associated Press.

Before resigning as defense minister, Kim said in a statement Wednesday that “all troops who performed duties related to martial law were acting on my instructions, and all responsibility lies with me.”

Police have also launched an investigation into Yoon and other top officials on treason allegations. And on Tuesday, lawmakers approved a special council to investigate whether Yoon committed insurrection and abused his power by issuing martial law.

This story has been updated with additional information.

