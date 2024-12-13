Buckingham Palace maid arrested after drunken brawl at work Christmas party

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Buckingham Palace is investigating after a member of staff was arrested at the end of a rowdy Christmas party.

Police were called to a bar in Victoria in central London – a short walk from the palace – on Tuesday evening when a festive celebration turned violent.

A 24-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and of being drunk and disorderly, London’s Metropolitan Police told CNN.

The woman, who subsequently spent Tuesday night and much of the following day in a police cell, is believed to be a maid at the palace and was on a night out with around 50 members of palace staff at the time, according to The Sun newspaper.

She reportedly smashed some glasses and turned on a member of the bar staff.

Management at the royal residence say the matter is now being investigated and that disciplinary action could follow.

A palace spokesperson told the BBC: “We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace.

“While this was an informal social gathering, not an official Palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken.”

The spokesperson told the BBC that the post-reception drinks, which staff went on to at the bar, were informal and had not been arranged by the palace.

A palace spokesperson confirmed the statement to CNN.

A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident to CNN in an email, saying: “At 21:21hrs on Tuesday, 10 December officers were called to a bar in Victoria Street, SW1 following reports that a customer had smashed glasses and attempted to assault a member of staff.

“Officers attended and arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, criminal damage and being drunk and disorderly.

“She was taken into custody and released the following evening having been given a penalty notice for disorder.”

