Small plane crashes into Brazilian city, killing at least 10 people

(CNN) — At least 10 people have died after a small plane crashed into an urban center in the southern Brazilian city of Gramado, where it collided with buildings on Sunday and injured over a dozen people, according to Brazilian authorities.

The civil defense for Rio Grande do Sul, the region where Gramado is located, says at least 17 people were injured. Most were hospitalized due to inhaling smoke from fire caused by the accident, the region’s Public Security Department added.

The crash happened minutes after the aircraft took off on Sunday morning, according to the National Civil Defense.

The plane collided with the chimney of a building, then with a residence, and finally into a furniture store, with debris also hitting an inn, the civil defense added.

Video from the scene showed fire burning outside a building, with debris scattered all over the ground. The footage also showed an overcast sky with fog covering the area.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the tragedy.

There are fears no one survived on board. Earlier, Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite had said that initial information indicated that the occupants of the aircraft did not survive.

According to preliminary information, the plane was carrying 10 people. The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul has so far counted at least 10 fatalities, but it’s unclear if all of them were passengers.

Leite added that two of those injured in the crash “seem to be in serious condition due to burns.”

Gramado is considered a small mountain resort popular with tourists, especially around Christmas, when the area boasts hundreds of holiday attractions.

