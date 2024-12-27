South Korean parliament votes to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo

By Lex Harvey, Yoonjung Seo and Gawon Bae, CNN

Seoul (CNN) — South Korea’s parliament voted to impeach prime minister and acting president Han Duck-soo on Friday, less than two weeks after parliament stripped President Yoon Suk Yeol of his powers over his short-lived martial law order that plunged the country into political chaos.

The main opposition Democratic party filed the impeachment motion on Thursday after Han refused to fill three vacant seats in the Constitutional Court, which is set to adjudicate Yoon’s impeachment trial.

Han’s impeachment comes as the country has been embroiled in weeks of political turmoil and uncertainty following Yoon’s declaration of martial law on December 3, which lasted only six hours and sparked mass protests.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.