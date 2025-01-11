Zelensky says two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia were captured in Kursk region

By Victoria Butenko and Tim Lister, CNN

Kyiv, Ukraine (CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said forces operating in the Kursk region of Russia have captured two North Korean soldiers.

“Our soldiers have captured North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region. Two soldiers, though wounded, survived and were transported to Kyiv, where they are now communicating with the Security Service of Ukraine,” Zelensky said Saturday in a statement on X, which include several images of the injured soldiers.

According to Ukrainian and Western assessments, some 11,000 North Korean troops are deployed in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces occupy several hundred square kilometers after staging a cross-border incursion in August last year.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said more than 1,000 North Korean forces had been killed or wounded in Kursk in the last week of December.

Zelensky said of the two Korean soldiers who had been captured: “This was not an easy task: Russian forces and other North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea’s involvement in the war against Ukraine.”

Soldiers in bunk beds

The Ukrainian Security Service, the SBU, released video purportedly showing the soldiers.

In the video, the SBU spokesman says one of the North Koreans was captured on January 9 by Ukrainian special forces, and the other by Ukrainian paratroopers.

“They are being held in appropriate conditions that meet the requirements of international law,” the SBU said.

The video shows the two soldiers in bunk beds in a cell. One has a wound to his jaw. Neither is heard speaking. An unidentified doctor says that the second soldier has a fractured leg.

The SBU spokesman said that “communication with them is carried out through interpreters of Korean,” in cooperation with South Korean intelligence service.

The SBU released images of a Russian military ID card issued in the name of another person from Tuva in Russia, which it said was being carried by one of the captured soldiers. According to the SBU, the soldier said he had been issued the document in Russia last autumn. He also said that some of North Korea’s combat units had just one-week training with Russian troops. The other captive had no documents, the SBU said.

The soldier said he had been in the North Korean military and had thought he was being sent to Russia for training rather than combat, according to the SBU’s account.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.